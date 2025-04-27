Charles Oliveira to be recognized at UFC HOF ceremony for non-Octagon accolade
Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira will be in attendance in late June for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Charles Oliveira Gets Well-Deserved Recognition
During the UFC Kansas City broadcast, Oliveira was named the Forrest Griffin Community Award recipient for 2025, given to a UFC athlete who exemplifies good character while giving back to local communities.
Oliveira is the latest example of a fighter making a difference outside of the cage, opening an institute in Brazil to give underprivileged kids an opportunity at a better life called "ICBronxs." The project began in 2012, with the institute opening three years ago.
Dana White Gives Charles Oliveira High Praise
UFC CEO Dana White said he was proud of Oliveira for his activism and dedication for giving youth the opportunity to succeed.
“Charles [Oliveira] is not only a great athlete, but he’s also an amazing role model who enjoys giving back to the community," White said in a statement. "Charles does a great job of helping local youth in Sao Paulo by providing them with free education and jiu-jitsu training at his institute, and he’s directly helping them create a better life for themselves in the process. It’s an honor to present him with his award.”
Oliveira (35-10 MMA) enjoyed a brief stint as champion before relinquishing the title to current lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev (27-1 MMA) in October 2022. Oliveira has since won two out of his last three, defeating former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler (23-10 MMA) last November in the co-main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Oliveira currently awaits his next fight, remaining in the lightweight championship mix as the division's No. 2-ranked star. Oliveira has competed in the UFC since 2010.
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.