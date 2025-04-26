Eddie Hearn gives blunt reaction to Eubank Jr. weight miss controversy
Eddie Hearn isn't sympathizing with concerns for Chris Eubank Jr's health ahead of his fight with Conor Benn.
Eubank Jr. was fined $500,000 for missing weight by 0.05 lbs on Friday night, further to his £100,000 fine for smashing an egg over Benn's head in February. Adding insult to injury, he isn't allowed to rehydrate to more than 170 lbs before the fight, without facing further punishment.
The rehydration clause in particular has drawn a lot of criticism and concern for Eubank Jr.'s health, but Hearn is having none of it in his latest statement...
Speaking to Ring Magazine, Hearn gave his brutally honest reaction to the weight-miss controversy.
"So close [the weight], but unfortunately still over," Hearn said. ". . . This was always gonna be the tough part for Eubank, and the easier part will be when he's a stone heavier than Conor Benn tomorrow night in the ring.
". . . It’s the same weight he made the last five fights. It’s his championship weight - he's a middleweight. . . He arrived an hour late to the weigh-in and even then he was 0.1 over and he still had time to do something but he sort of just hung around.
". . . It's over now, he's missed weight, and we move forward to the next weigh-in tomorrow.”
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn TV Channel, start time & undercard
Eubank Jr. and Benn top the bill of 'Fatal Fury' on Saturday, April 26. It will be the last of five fights on the night (subject to change):
- Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; Middle
- Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur; Light heavy
- Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna; Middle
- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton; Cruiser
- Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke; Cruiser
