Ian Machado Garry survives late rally to win UFC Kansas City main event
Carlos Prates looked to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he took on #7-ranked welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City.
A member of Brazil's "Fighting Nerds" team that has taken the UFC by storm in the last year, Prates earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2023 and knocked out all four opponents he faced in 2024 to vault into the welterweight rankings.
The matchup with Garry represented a massive step up for the Brazilian, as "The Future" boasted an undefeated record before he became the first fighter to go the distance with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 and came up short on the scorecards.
Garry Outlasts Prates In Kansas City
There was no love lost between the two men heading into Kansas City, as both fighters exchanged some strong words with one another and promised violence for the fans at the T-Mobile Center.
Things unsurprisingly got off to a measured start as the two fighters felt each other out ahead of a potential five rounds of action, and other than a couple of half-hearted takedown attempts from Garry the first round's most notable moment of action came when Prates ended up on his back in the final few seconds.
Prates was once again able to stuff an early takedown attempt to begin the second round but still struggled to find very much success with his striking. Garry continued to build up a lead with his own strikes as the round went on, and during the final minute the Irishman connected with the most impactful combination of the fight up to that point.
The commentary team noted that "The Future" had already landed more strikes than Prates had thrown when the third round started, and an increasingly confident Garry started to really put his combinations together before he finally secured the first takedown of the fight.
The Irishman managed to drag Prates to the mat again halfway through the fourth round but wasn't able to keep him down for long, and in the latter half of the round "The Nightmare" finally started to get more aggressive and landed some bigger shots.
Prates entered the fifth round knowing he needed a finish and pursued Garry with strikes while fighting off takedown attempts, and when the Brazilian managed to reverse his opponent and end up on top it kicked off a frenetic final stretch where a clearly compromised Garry was close to being finished.
The final flurry was too little too late for Prates, as it was Garry who got his hand raised via unanimous decision thanks to the success he'd had leading up to the final round of the fight.
