Kamaru Usman sends message to UFC rivals after comeback announcement
Kamaru Usman is back.
UFC's 'Nigerian Nightmare' is set to fight Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Atlanta on June 14. Usman last fought in October 2023, losing a tight short-notice decision to Khamzat Chimaev.
Following his long hiatus, Usman is reinvigorated and has a message for his foes in the UFC...
Kamaru Usman issues bold return statement ahead of UFC Atlanta
Responding to the announcement on his Pound 4 Pound Podcast, an energized Usman said, "I'm back."
"I'm tired of all the talking," Usman remarked. "I had to take a sabbatical... but now, I'm back from that sabbatical. ... You heard it right, your boy is back."
As for his thoughts on fighting Buckley, Usman regards it as a "good fight."
"He's [Buckley] very aggressive, he's strong, he's athletic, and I like that," Usman said. "Every now and then, that warrior spirit, you need to exercise it.
Usman and Buckley come together in the main event of UFC Atlanta, which has seven announced fights so far, subject to change.
- Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley; Welter
- Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick; Fly
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy; Light Heavy
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski; Middle
- Cody Brundage vs. Mansur Abdul-Malik; Middle
- Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda; Fly
- Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa; Fly
