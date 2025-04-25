MMA Knockout

Rose Namajunas draws shock opponent for UFC return

Mathew Riddle

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rose Namajunas is set to return at UFC Atlanta on June 14.

'Thug Rose' plays co-main event to the return of Kamaru Usman, who fights Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight contest.

This time, however, Namajunas isn't taking on a high-profile opponent...

Rose Namajuna
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick to co-main event UFC Atlanta

In an announcement on April 25, Dana White and the UFC revealed No. 6 Namajunas will be fighting No. 12 Miranda Maverick in a flyweight contest on June 14

Maverick (15-5 MMA, 8-3 UFC) rides a four-fight winning streak, featuring middling competition like Andrea Lee and Priscila Cachoeira. On the other hand, Namajunas had her two-fight streak broken by Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton last year.

It would appear that Namajunas is taking a step-down in competition in order to return to form, but Maverick is no pushover, possessing a heavy wrestling game and good top control.

The two headliners for UFC Atlanta follow a theme; the old guard versus the new blood.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News