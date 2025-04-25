Rose Namajunas draws shock opponent for UFC return
Rose Namajunas is set to return at UFC Atlanta on June 14.
'Thug Rose' plays co-main event to the return of Kamaru Usman, who fights Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight contest.
This time, however, Namajunas isn't taking on a high-profile opponent...
Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick to co-main event UFC Atlanta
In an announcement on April 25, Dana White and the UFC revealed No. 6 Namajunas will be fighting No. 12 Miranda Maverick in a flyweight contest on June 14
Maverick (15-5 MMA, 8-3 UFC) rides a four-fight winning streak, featuring middling competition like Andrea Lee and Priscila Cachoeira. On the other hand, Namajunas had her two-fight streak broken by Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton last year.
It would appear that Namajunas is taking a step-down in competition in order to return to form, but Maverick is no pushover, possessing a heavy wrestling game and good top control.
The two headliners for UFC Atlanta follow a theme; the old guard versus the new blood.
