Conor McGregor Doubles Purses, Bonuses for BKFC Fighters after All-Out War
The main event of BKFC Spain had Conor McGregor on his feet the entire time.
Headliners Franco Tenaglia and Tony "Loco" Soto took it upon themselves to deliver the ultimate show from Marbella, Spain, and that they did, fighting tooth-and-nail, leaving it all on the line from inside the bull-fighting arena. Tenaglia almost stopped Soto in the first round of their title fight but Soto survived and mounted a dangerous comeback of his own, nearly taking out Tenaglia with shots to the body in Round 2.
More back-and-forth action continued over the course of five rounds with Tenaglia and Soto still on their feet, slugging it out while battered and bruised in the final seconds of the main event.
A sudden death round to decide the winner wouldn't be needed even as close as a fight as this was, with Tenaglia getting his hand raised by majority decision, winning the vacant BKFC Lightweight title for his country of Argentina just hours away from his new home in Alicante, Spain.
Tenaglia, Soto Earn Bonuses In Blood
Having witnessed a great display of heart between these two warriors, BKFC President David Feldman went into the ring and announced a bonus for both Tenaglia and Soto.
"Never been done before here at bare-knuckle. We're gonna do a bonus for this fight," Feldman said post-fight.
McGregor Doubles The Purse
Also in the ring with Feldman was UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor, who literally doubled down on Feldman's idea - agreeing to give the headliners twice their contracted purse and more bonuses on top of that.
"No, no, no, listen... we're gonna do bonuses, yes for both these gentlemen, as well as a multitude of other people that fought on this card," McGregor interjected. "But what we're gonna do for these two gentlemen, as well as a bonus, is double the purse. They get double pay. Well done, gentlemen. You are getting double pay and bonuses."
Even after a bloody bare-knuckle war, Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto were happy to hear it from Conor McGregor, who has been a real needle-mover for the company since signing on as a part-owner back in April.
