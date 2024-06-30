Conor McGregor Insinuates Anger Toward UFC, Dana White in Now-Deleted Post
Even though former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor didn't physically compete as initially scheduled Saturday night in Las Vegas as part of the UFC 303 main event, he did participate digitally.
McGregor's Latest Tweet-and-Delete Spree
While the main event rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka was winding down, McGregor went on one of his now-infamous tweet-and-delete tirades. In this instance, McGregor seemed emotionally overwhelmed about his postponed Michael Chandler fight.
"I AM F***ING LIVID F***ING NOVICE F***ING BUMS HERE IS A TIP FOR DEALING WITH NOVICES JUST LEAVE THEM IN A COMA BEFORE THEY INFEST THEIR NOVICENESS UPON YOU. LEAVE NOVICES COMATOSE TO SAVE YOUR OWN MENTAL HEALTH OR SUFFER DIRE."- Conor McGregor's deleted tweet – UFC 303
The UFC has remained relatively silent on McGregor's toe injury, as has UFC CEO Dana White. White told Robbie Fox Friday night that options for McGregor's return taking place in August, September or October are "none of the above."
Chandler, who met with assembled media Saturday night, expressed a different perspective when it comes to the UFC's negotiations.
Chandler met with UFC brass Friday night and said he isn't letting McGregor "off the hook," nor is he looking past the Irishman. Chandler said he and the UFC "are working on some things" surrounding the McGregor fight, hence an announcement may be coming from the UFC sooner rather than later.
Conor McGregor Has Not Won A Fight Since 2020
McGregor is still seeking his first win since 2020 and is nearly eight years removed from winning a fight with a championship on the line. Whether McGregor competes again remains to be seen, but no matter what happens, the MMA community will be eagerly awaiting the news.
UFC 303 News: Alex Pereira Demolishes Jiří Procházka in Short-Notice Main Event
