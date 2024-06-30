MMA Knockout

Conor McGregor Insinuates Anger Toward UFC, Dana White in Now-Deleted Post

Conor McGregor furiously took to 'X' during another tweet-and-delete spree Saturday night.

Zain Bando

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even though former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor didn't physically compete as initially scheduled Saturday night in Las Vegas as part of the UFC 303 main event, he did participate digitally.

UFC Drama: Police Raid Khabib Nurmagomedov's Gym, Conor McGregor Reacts

McGregor's Latest Tweet-and-Delete Spree

While the main event rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka was winding down, McGregor went on one of his now-infamous tweet-and-delete tirades. In this instance, McGregor seemed emotionally overwhelmed about his postponed Michael Chandler fight.

Conor McGregor Insinuates Anger Toward UFC, Dana White in Now-Deleted Posts
Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Road House at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on the first day of South by Southwest, Friday, March 8, 2024. McGregor plays the character \"Knox\" in the movie. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

"I AM F***ING LIVID F***ING NOVICE F***ING BUMS HERE IS A TIP FOR DEALING WITH NOVICES JUST LEAVE THEM IN A COMA BEFORE THEY INFEST THEIR NOVICENESS UPON YOU. LEAVE NOVICES COMATOSE TO SAVE YOUR OWN MENTAL HEALTH OR SUFFER DIRE."

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet – UFC 303

The UFC has remained relatively silent on McGregor's toe injury, as has UFC CEO Dana White. White told Robbie Fox Friday night that options for McGregor's return taking place in August, September or October are "none of the above."

Chandler, who met with assembled media Saturday night, expressed a different perspective when it comes to the UFC's negotiations.

Chandler met with UFC brass Friday night and said he isn't letting McGregor "off the hook," nor is he looking past the Irishman. Chandler said he and the UFC "are working on some things" surrounding the McGregor fight, hence an announcement may be coming from the UFC sooner rather than later.

Conor McGregor Has Not Won A Fight Since 2020

Conor McGregor Insinuates Anger Toward UFC, Dana White in Now-Deleted Posts
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

McGregor is still seeking his first win since 2020 and is nearly eight years removed from winning a fight with a championship on the line. Whether McGregor competes again remains to be seen, but no matter what happens, the MMA community will be eagerly awaiting the news.

UFC 303 News: Alex Pereira Demolishes Jiří Procházka in Short-Notice Main Event

Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

UFC 303 News: Rising Talent Jean Silva Stuns Veteran with Brutal Walk-Off KO

Last-Minute Madness! Dan Ige & Diego Lopes Go to War at UFC 303

UFC 303 News: Ian Machado Garry Defeats Michael "Venom" Page in Main Card Opener

UFC 303 News: Prelim Fighter's Jaw-Dropping KO Leaves Opponent Facedown

Published
Zain Bando

ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News