UFC 303 News: Rising Talent Jean Silva Stuns Veteran with Brutal Walk-Off KO
Featherweight contender Jean Silva impressed in his second UFC outing when he stopped longtime promotional veteran Charles Jourdain on the prelims of UFC 303.
Silva Floors Jourdain with Nasty Uppercut
Originally supposed to feature a headlining bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC 303 experienced a significant shakeup just weeks out from the card when the main event was replaced by a rematch for the light heavyweight title between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka.
One of the most intriguing matchups on the UFC 303 prelims was the featherweight tilt between Silva and Jourdain, and after knocking the Canadian down in the opening frame “Lord Assassin” scored a brutal walk-off knockout in the second round.
The highlight-reel win is somewhat marred by the fact that Silva missed weight ahead of UFC 303, but the Brazilian has now scored stoppage-wins in both his UFC appearances and is on a 10-fight win streak dating back to 2018.
“Lord Assassin” is also notably a member of the "Fighting Nerds" team out of Sao Paulo, Brazil, which includes #12-ranked UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho as well as welterweight Carlos Prates and lightweight Mauricio Ruffy.
The UFC 303 prelims kicked off with four-straight decisions, but after Payton Talbott extended his unbeaten record with 19-second KO against Yanis Ghemmouri it set the table for Silva to earn the second finish of the night against Jourdain.
