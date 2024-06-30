UFC 303 News: Ian Machado Garry Defeats Michael "Venom" Page in Main Card Opener
The main card of UFC 303 kicked off with a tightly-contested welterweight bout that saw Ian Machado Garry hand Michael "Venom" Page his first UFC loss.
UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 Live Results & Highlights
Machado Garry Improves to 15-0
The bout between Machado Garry and Page was one of the few high-profile fights that didn't undergo any changes ahead of UFC 303, and the two men were tasked with kicking off the PPV main card after the latter half of the prelims produced several violent knockouts.
Following a few early exchanges on the feet, Machado Garry hit a well-timed takedown that allowed him to take Page's back and hunt for a rear naked choke for a large portion of the opening round.
"The Future" briefly got things to the ground again in the second round but also ate some huge strikes from Page, and although Machado Garry ended up with his back on the mat for part of the final round the Irishman ended the fight in a dominant position and ultimately earned a hard-fought unanimous decision.
The result marked Page's first loss in the Octagon following a successful debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299, while Machado Garry extended his unbeaten record to 15-0 with eight of those victories coming in the UFC.
UFC 303 was supposed to see Machado Garry compete on the same card as his countryman Conor McGregor for the first time, and perhaps "The Future" will try to book his next outing for whatever event ends up featuring the rebooked fight between McGregor and Michael Chandler.
