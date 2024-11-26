Conor McGregor Mural Removed from Irish Gym after UFC Star's Sexual Assault Case
A gym in Ireland wasted no time painting over their mural of Conor McGregor.
The face of the UFC and Irish MMA for years, McGregor been met with much backlash following his appearance last Friday in Dublin's High Court, where the civil court jury found McGregor liable for the sexual assault of a woman named Nikita Hand.
McGregor has denied the rape allegations every step of the way, reiterating that it was consensual as his public image deteriorates days after the court's decision - a ruling which he plans to appeal.
UFC Star Conor McGregor Regretful after Sexual Assault Verdict - "I Made Mistakes"
Gym Takes Down McGregor Mural
Until then, several men were quick to paint over an iconic mural of "The Notorious" that had been on the wall of Scully Fitness Gym for some time now. The mural, as it was, depicted McGregor screaming at UFC 194, the event in which he knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to win the title.
"The double champ does in fact not do what he wants," TikTok user @donalcourtney posted on Tuesday as they painted over McGregor's mural.
It took a while, but after a few coats of white paint the job was done, Conor McGregor's mural was removed from Scully Gym in Corrandulla - a two-hour drive from where McGregor grew up in Crumlin.
Of course, this isn't McGregor's only mural in his home country, with some calling for others to be removed.
Conor McGregor Loses First Brand Deal Days after Court Ruling
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Robert Whittaker Gets Teeth Removed After Grueling Loss to Khamzat Chimaev
- PFL Announces Major Title Fight Rule Change for 2024 World Championship Event
- ‘Maybe We’ll Do It Next,’ - Petr Yan Catches Top UFC Contender’s Attention
- Mike Perry on Mike Tyson Making It Distance vs. Jake Paul, BKFC Return
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.