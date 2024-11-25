UFC Star Conor McGregor Regretful after Sexual Assault Verdict - "I Made Mistakes"
Conor McGregor has put out a blanket statement following a loss in civil court, the jury finding the Irish UFC star liable for sexual assault on a woman named Nikita Hand in December 2018.
The multi-millionaire UFC fighter has been ordered to pay a sum of $250K as a result of the court ruling. McGregor denies the rape allegations, testifying he and Hand had consensual sex at a Dublin hotel years ago in a night that included cocaine.
Hand spoke to the media following her win in civil court, whereas McGregor walked through a storm of cameras, declining to comment on the ruling.
Conor McGregor Shares Statement after UFC Star Found Liable in Sexual Assault Case
McGregor Admits Mistakes In Latest Tweet
In the days that followed, we've seen some social media activity from McGregor - a few tweet-and-deletes here and there about the validity of Hand's rape accusations. On Monday, the former world champion released another statement regarding where everything went wrong the night of Dec. 9, 2018.
"People want to hear from me, I needed time," McGregor wrote on X. "I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me."
McGregor's fiancee is Dee Devlin. The pair have four kids and have been together since way before McGregor made it to the UFC Octagon, and she was by the Irishman's side at court on Friday.
"As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision."
"I can’t go back and I will move forward," said McGregor, who's been out of competition for the last three years due to injuries (among other things). "I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side."
"That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym- the fight game awaits!"
A broken toe took Conor McGregor out of his scheduled return at UFC 303 earlier this year, having to withdraw from the highly-anticipated clash with Michael Chandler. It still remains unclear as to when we'll see "The Notorious" reemerge in the UFC Octagon, especially in light of recent controversy.
Conor McGregor Loses First Brand Deal Days after Court Ruling
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Legendary MMA Coach Predicts Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
- UFC News: Jon Jones 'In Negotiations' for Next Fight in 2025
- Video! UFC's Dan Hooker Beats the Brakes off of Streamer iShowSpeed
- UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Calls For Rematch With Former Foe: 'Let's Go Again'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.