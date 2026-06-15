Conor McGregor Reveals Jaw-Dropping Way He'll Beat Max Holloway At UFC 329

Former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Max Holloway will reunite in a 13-year-old rivalry in one of the biggest events of the summer: UFC 329, set for Saturday, July 11, in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

It would be McGregor's first UFC fight since July 2021, when he lost a sequence of fights to Dustin Poirier during that calendar year before eventually taking a five-year hiatus from MMA due to injuries, politics, and outside ventures away from combat sports.

Should McGregor make the walk to the Octagon, it would mark 11 years since he won the UFC Interim Featherweight Championship at UFC 189 against Chad Mendes. It would also mark the second time McGregor would headline UFC International Fight Week, which is inevitable for big business in a huge summer for the promotion.

Conor McGregor's Return Is Just Under A Month Away

McGregor-Instagram

To promote the fight, McGregor and Holloway took part in a satellite with Joe Rogan. For those who know the rivalry, the six-minute ordeal went exactly as expected.

"No disrespect, Max," McGregor said. "You're not going to lay a glove on me, and even if you do, I'm going to laugh in your face. It's another world here against me, and it's another world at this weight. I'm going to come out of this bout unscathed and in all glory. ... I'm going to come out of this fight unscathed and go again."

Holloway, meanwhile, fired back at McGregor regarding his layoff. The fight will take place at welterweight and will be contested across five rounds. He then made his own prediction as to what might happen following the fight.

"I'm going to be 1-0 against him, then we're going to rematch at the end of the year," Holloway said of McGregor. "That's what's going to happen."

McGregor appears tired of the narrative regarding Holloway's boxing ability, too.

Conor McGregor Offers Bold Max Holloway Rematch Prediction

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

"I son'd him at that weight," McGregor said of the first Holloway fight. "I listened to people throughout the years say, 'They were only kids back then.' Sorry. 'Holloway was only a kid back then.' I was not. ... Max had his sixth UFC fight. He was my second."

Now, over a decade later, both men will lock horns again in a return for McGregor that fans have waited ever so patiently to see. Come fight night, barring anything unforeseen, the anticipation is palpable for one of the promotion's most important fights of the year thus far.

We'll see how it plays out.