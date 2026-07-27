Conor McGregor Reveals Return Date for Final UFC Fight Following Knee Injury

Just weeks removed from his failed comeback attempt and subsequent knee injury, Conor McGregor has already picked a date for what may be his final UFC fight.

Following an off week for Fourth of July weekend, the UFC opened its July schedule with arguably its biggest even of the year when UFC 329 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The night’s highly-anticipated main event saw McGregor return from a five-year layoff to rematch Max Holloway, but the Irishman’s comeback fight ended in disaster when he blew out his knee just seconds into the bout.

Conor McGregor Reveals Date for UFC Return in 2027

Fans weren’t optimistic about McGregor’s injury diagnosis in the immediate aftermath of UFC 329, and it was eventually revealed that he’d torn both the ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

Conor McGregor on the ground during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC CEO Dana White recently told fans that he expects the former two-division UFC champion to be out for at least a year, and this week McGregor took to Instagram and told fans that he intends to headline International Fight Week once again next year.

“What was to be a generational beating is now to be reset. IFW 2027 The Last Dance”

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 3 Next Year?

The 38-year-old has already made it clear that he’d like to meet Holloway again in a trilogy bout after he previously bested “Blessed” early on in their respective UFC careers in 2013.

Conor McGregor (left) poses with Max Holloway during the weigh-in for their UFC fight at TD Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGregor’s promise of a “generational beating” is sure to hype some of his remaining supporters up for a proposed third meeting with Holloway, but the Irishman is now on a three-fight skid that dates back to 2021 and was lined as a nearly 3-1 underdog on some books heading into UFC 329.

Max Holloway leaves the Octagon after defeating Conor McGregor (not pictured) during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s obviously a lengthy recovery period to get through before there can be any serious discussion of McGregor’s next fight, but his choice to call it a “Last Dance” will undoubtedly also spark fan discussions around the UFC star’s fighting future.

Will "The Notorious" Keep Fighting Beyond Current UFC Contract?

Even though it only lasted a total of 69 seconds, McGregor’s failed return against Holloway still fulfilled one of his contracted fights and leaves him with just one bout remaining on his current UFC contract.

Conor McGregor during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a chance that “The Notorious” could seriously be considering retirement after his next fight given his age and how his body betrayed him at UFC 329, but it seems more likely that he’ll at least survey his options upon completion of his current deal with the UFC.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) embraces Conor McGregor following their boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGregor previously secured a significant payday for his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017 when he was still at the height of his powers and popularity, and the 38-year-old may also be tempted to step into the BKFC ring after he became a part-owner of the bareknuckle promotion in 2024.