Dana White Drops Ugly Reality With Conor McGregor UFC Injury Reveal

UFC CEO Dana White feared the worst regarding Conor McGregor's knee injury suffered eight days ago in McGregor's UFC 329 rematch vs. Max Holloway in Las Vegas. Now, it's a reality.

Addressing the media following UFC Fight Night Saturday night from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, White was asked point blank the exact extent of the 38-year-old ex-two-division UFC champion's injury.

"ACL," White told reporters after briefly consulting off camera with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell.

Update: It was acl and meniscus. It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then. With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training… pic.twitter.com/2Me14ayIgh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 19, 2026

Then the obvious conclusion came out from White, too.

Dana White Delivers Awful Conor McGregor Update

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“His knee is f***** up," White added.

White said he'd rather not discuss McGregor's recovery timeline, as his fight with Holloway was his return to the UFC for the first time in five years.

“He’s having knee surgery. That’s it,” White said.

White added that any further McGregor discussion would ignite a plethora of repetitive answers, making it a waste of a talking point.

Dana White Dismisses Making Conor McGregor UFC Comeback Conclusions

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“The Conor McGregor discussion isn’t even worth talking about," White continued. "He’s got to have knee surgery. He’s going to have to go through physical therapy. It’s all going to take time."

White said he intends to see McGregor fight again despite the uncertainty surrounding what a potential return may look like.

"It’s all going to take time," White said. "And then when the doctor says you can start hardcore training again, then we start talking about Conor McGregor again.”

In a separate interview with The Mac Life, White said he isn't making any rash decisions about whether to award Holloway with a McGregor trilogy or go in a different direction. White said he and McGregor have since spoken following the fight, as McGregor exited T-Mobile Arena without immediately discussing what transpired in the Octagon.

Dana White Open To Not Re-Booking McGregor vs. Holloway Trilogy

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Who knows what Max Holloway will be doing or where he'll be by the time Conor comes back," White said.

McGregor has been direct in saying he wants another fight against Holloway, as the score is now even at a fight apiece. McGregor won their first fight in Aug. 2013, while Holloway only needed 69 seconds into their rematch to exact revenge.

White said he and McGregor are likely due for a follow-up conversation when time allows. White said he was non-committal regarding McGregor not just because of the injury, but also because McGregor still has one fight remaining on his current UFC deal.

Whether McGregor re-signs or looks elsewhere is unclear, too. McGregor hasn't won consecutive fights in nearly a decade, still leaving more questions than answers.