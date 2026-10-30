Conor McGregor's Coach Blasts Viral UFC Pre-Fight Narrative in Max Holloway Loss

Conor McGregor got injured in his UFC 329 loss to Max Holloway in July, but his head coach is overly tired of one aspect of the pre-fight build-up that arguably dictated the narrative of the 69-second fight: McGregor being injury-prone.

McGregor had broken his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, a freak accident in a fight that was clearly going in Poirier's direction before the stoppage. The victory gave Poirier a 2-1 rivalry edge, with McGregor winning their UFC 178 bout in Sept. 2014.

In a new interview with Ariel Helwani, John Kavanagh attempted to put an end to the belief that McGregor, after a five-year absence, entered the fight compromised. In fact, there was zero uncertainty, as Kavanagh later recalled as fight night got closer.

“For the conspiracy theorists out there, he walked in with no injury. Zero injury. There was absolutely no injury,” Kavanagh said. “I can guarantee you that he was 100% going in. In fact, probably more healthy going into this one than the last few."

How Conor McGregor's ACL Tear Came To Be?

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway at UFC 329. | (Zuffa LLC)

McGregor had to undergo surgery to repair the damage to his right knee, which will further delay any potential return. But in hindsight, Kavanagh said training camp couldn't have gone better than it did.

“If I hadn’t seen it done, like I don’t want to exaggerate, but at least 50 times in the months leading up to it, at least 50 different sparring sessions and done every time he started pad sessions— like it was just something he had just done to death," Kavanagh said of McGregor's typical turning side kick.

Kavanagh said that he was initially confused when McGregor slipped immediately. It eventually became the beginning of the end, which included an ACL tear.

“I didn’t know what had happened. I wasn’t sure it was a slip or what had gone on, but it was obvious when he stood up that there was something had gone terribly wrong,” Kavanagh said.

McGregor hadn't fought in five years, as he was renewing a rivalry with Holloway that was 13 years in the making. It made the loss more devastating, and better yet, a harsh reminder of MMA's consequential nature.

Will Dana White Entertain Conor McGregor's UFC Return?

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC has remained mum on if McGregor will return, as he has one fight left on his current promotional deal.

Dana White tells Adam Glyn: I'll focus on Conor when Conor's ready. pic.twitter.com/oomVyjwyJt — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 18, 2026

"I'll focus on Conor when Conor's ready," White told Adam Glynn in the days following the fight.

For now, the waiting game continues.