Conor McGregor's Coach Shares Ultimate Verdict on UFC Comeback Fight

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is three months removed from his 69-second UFC 329 loss to Max Holloway in their rematch in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Recently, McGregor has stayed out of the public eye, but his head coach, John Kavanagh, didn't hold back when discussing his student's fighting future.

For the time being, a UFC return is still unknown. However, if it were up to McGregor, the choice is obvious.

"He says he does [want to fight again],” Kavanagh said on "The Ariel Helwani Show".

Kavanaugh said with a two-decade long relationship, there comes a point where loyalty trumps all else.

Could Conor McGregor Make UFC Return?

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

"I think we're now 22 years around each other, and I've just seen him do too many things that seem to be impossible, and he does them repeatedly," Kavanaugh said of McGregor. "So, if he says he does, I'm not going to doubt him. We'll see."

Kavanaugh said the road to recovery is still continuing for McGregor. From his assessment, however, he said things appear status quo.

"I guess it'll be next year before he can start returning to MMA-type training. He’s going through his rehab now, and he’s back," Kavanaugh added. "He looks pretty good to me."

Kavanaugh said that given everything McGregor has gone through in his fighting career, even with the setback against Holloway, his final MMA chapter isn't complete quite yet.

"Can he make another comeback and get back into that fight shape? If anybody can, he can," Kavanagh said. "I just think it'll come down to where the fire is, how much he wants it. I don't think, I know if he wants it, he'll do whatever it takes, and he'll do it again."

When Was Conor McGregor's Last Win?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

McGregor has fought twice since July 2021. Before ending his five-year absence in July, he suffered a brutal leg break at Dustin Poirier's expense at UFC 264 in their trilogy fight.

McGregor's last win was in Jan. 2020 against Donald Cerrone. Therefore, if he did return next year and won, it will end a seven-year drought of injuries, losses, and uncertainty.

As for the Holloway series, it's now even at a fight apiece. with McGregor winning their 2013 fight when both men were still unknown. Holloway doesn't have a return fight booked, although he has said publicly that he's interested in running the fight back as a trilogy if the UFC is on board.

In a few months, we'll have more clarity.