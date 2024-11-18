Conor McGregor Trolls Jake Paul, Suggests Two Opponents after Mike Tyson Fight
There's no love lost between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor.
Fighting influencers and retired boxers alike, McGregor has seemingly always been on Paul's hit-list of UFC stars, wanting to make a bigger name for himself in the sport of boxing with a win over the former two-division champion.
But, that remains to be seen, with Paul knocking down UFC fighters McGregor's already come across, including McGregor-slayer Nate Diaz, who he beat to a decision last year.
Jake Paul Bullies Mike Tyson in Eight-Round Netflix Disappointment
Paul On Not-So-Potential Fight Wtih McGregor
Following a decision-win over 58-year-old "Iron" Mike Tyson in Netflix's first ever live sporting event on Friday in Arlington, TX, Paul was asked what's next in his so-far unpredictable career as a boxer, with McGregor pitched as an opponent.
"He'll never do that, though," Paul said of the likelihood of a McGregor matchup. "One, he's under contract [with UFC]. He's not his own boss. And two, he won't do it. He knows better."
Weight classes, sports, and promotions away from Paul is McGregor, who has never been one to entertain the fight as many of his other UFC stars have tended to do. Like Paul, McGregor has called for many super fights in the sport of boxing, only capturing one payday against the legendary Floyd "Money" Mayweather in 2017 - the a career-high for "The Notorious".
"It's funny to say, like, 'Yo, Conor McGregor is scared of Jake. Paul will never box him', but it's the truth," the 27 year-old influencer continued. "Look at him go toe-to-toe with Nate Diaz, who was easy work for me. It was like a Monday sparring session to beat Nate Diaz's a**. So, he doesn't ever want the smoke with me. It won't ever happen."
Paul Doubles Down
Having made the same offer to Nate Diaz previously, Jake Paul extended a challenge to McGregor to meet him in MMA, if not the boxing ring.
"Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t," Paul wrote to McGregor on X.
McGregor Fires Back
In a night of tweet-and-deletes, two posts stuck out from McGregor, one a response to Paul's post-fight callout. Unfortunately for Paul, McGregor is not yet interested in taking him head-on, but he does have an opponent in mind for the American - someone older than his last opponent Mike Tyson.
“Nakisa already rang me lad. It’s this guy next for you. Good luck pal," McGregor wrote in a now-deleted post with a picture of Senator Mitch O'Connell, age 82.
Sen. O'Connell went viral earlier this year for "freezing up" on two different occasions, pausing for more than 30 seconds after being asked a question - McGregor chose a photo of one of those moments to post.
One more online jab from McGregor landed with more controversy, as the UFC superstar jokingly suggested Paul face Prichard Colon - a famous boxer who suffered a brain injury in 2015, losing his speech and livelihood as a result of his impairments.
"They are eyeing Prichard Colon for next opponent," McGregor wrote in another deleted post.
McGregor, 36, took a lot of heat for this comment in an effort to shame Paul for battling older fighters the majority of his career, none older than Mike Tyson at 58. Though, the Irishman likely could have gone without mentioning Colon, one of the darkest stories in combat sports today.
