Paul vs. Tyson Pulls Massive Viewership Number on Netflix, Plus Serrano vs. Taylor

Check out how many people tuned in to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.

Christopher De Santiago

The world was most definitely watching when Mike Tyson made his return to the boxing ring on Friday.

Jake Paul Bullies Mike Tyson in Eight-Round Netflix Disappointment

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was a spectacular event for the most part on Netflix, going down from AT&T Stadium with 72,300 fans in attendance to watch the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion try to KO the influencer. What we got was something else altogether with Tyson somehow making it the 8-round distance against Paul, better in every area at 27.

Netflix's Foray Into Combat Sports

While Tyson couldn't pull off the upset against Paul, the boxing icon did "knock out Netflix", said one of his coaches following the fight, acknowledging the buffering problems the leading streaming service had while the fight was live.

"We're talking 280 plus million households that are subscribed to Netflix. This is going to be the poster child to see if Netflix will be here for the long call if they want to dabble in combat sports," Sports media personality "The Schmo" told MMA Knockout of the Netflix event days prior.

Of 200M+ subscribers worldwide, a reported 60M households tuned into Paul vs. Tyson on Netflix, peaking at 65M concurrent streams, according to a press release from Most Valuable Promotions.

Serrano vs. Taylor 2 Most Watched Women's Fight Ever

Just one fight before, and a massive one at that, was the women's title rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who left it all on the line across 10 rounds with Taylor ultimately walking away the winner, retaining her championships.

50M subscribers watched the Netflix co-main event, making Taylor vs Serrano 2 the most-watched professional women's sporting event in US history.

Katie Taylor Earns Controversial Win Over Amanda Serrano on Paul vs. Tyson Card

Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

