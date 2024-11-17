UFC 309 Winner Reminds Joe Rogan of Prime Conor McGregor
Being compared to a prime Conor McGregor is a peak compliment, especially for a fighter with just two UFC appearances under his belt.
This is the case for Brazil's Mauricio Ruffy, whose karate stance and slick counter striking endeared commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier during the UFC 309 main card. Rogan went as far as to compare Ruffy to peak McGregor, who ripped through the featherweight division and demolished José Aldo.
Mauricio Ruffy Wins Dominant Decision at UFC 309
Ruffy fought at a catchweight of 165 lbs. against deceptively tough short-notice opponent James Llontop in the night's main card opener.
Ruffy had Llontop hurt on many occasions, once dropping him with a look-away left shovel hook.
The Fighting Nerds' product earned a unanimous decision with 29-28 across the board. He will likely start on another PPV main card, if not a Fight Night main event. It's also possible he will co-star on a card with his teammates Jean Silva and Carlos Prates in the future. Combined, the three breakout stars are 9-0 in the UFC in 2024.
