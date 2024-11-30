Conor McGregor's Rival Welcomes Comeback Fight Despite Court Ruling
Michael Chandler is still leaving the door open for Conor McGregor, even after the Irish High Court found McGregor liable for rape.
Chandler was intended to be McGregor's homecoming fight last June, before 'The Notorious' withdrew with an injured toe. The pair starred opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, and the UFC 303 PPV even had a fizzled press conference. It was only in September that Chandler cut his losses for a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.
Chandler Welcomes McGregor Matchup
Now, in light of the court ruling and Chandler's decisive loss at UFC 309, the American star is fanning the flames of a McGregor fight once more.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Chandler commented on the civil case. "It's a horrible position for all round, for everyone involved," He said. "The best thing he [McGregor] can do is to get back moving towards a common goal. Why not fight me? Why not be training to fight me?"
At the moment, returning to fighting would appear to be the least of McGregor's concerns. He faces another appearance in court in the new year. This time, former teammate Artem Lobov will challenge McGregor in a dispute, claiming he never got paid his cut for Proper Twelve Whiskey.
