Michael Bisping Hits out at 'Easily Offended' Ex-UFC Champ for 'Crying' Insults
First Alex Pereira, then Magomed Ankalaev and Jiri Prochazka, now Michael Bisping is in the crosshairs of former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.
Hill took umbrage with some of Bisping's comments, where the former middleweight champ called him a "sore loser" in the context of being a "true competitor." 'Sweet Dreams' slammed 'The Count' in a Tweet on November 29, bashing Bisping for "crying" about his past losses.
"[Bisping] calling me a 'sore loser' and talking about 'as men' and losing is the craziest s*** to me ever!!!" Hill wrote. "Bro you been crying and salty about Dan Henderson for 20 years and Vitor Belfort for 15 years!!! You would think spending half your career losing you would know how to."
Bisping Replies, 'I'll Accept Your Apology'
Bisping was quick to reply, reposting Hill's comments on the same date.
"Did you watch what I said? Or did you read some s****y headline?" Bisping remarked. "If it's a headline I'll accept your apology :) I said you were a bit of a sore loser because you're a true competitor ... I was being nice, not talking s***. Didn't have you down as the easily offended type. All the best with your camp."
Hill features in the co-main event of UFC 311 in January, 2025.
