Sean O’Malley Apologizes after UFC 306 Title Loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley reflects on his title loss to Merab Dvalishvil at Noche UFCi: "This one f****** stings..."

Christopher De Santiago

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The UFC Bantamweight Championship is now "Sugar-free."

Fans React To Sean O'Malley Losing Title In Underwhelming Showing

American sensation Sean O'Malley's title reign came to a close on Saturday when he met stylistic nightmare Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 306 from the Sphere. O'Malley had his moments across five rounds, finding several clean shots on the feet but the main story of the fight was Dvalishvili's wrestling and takedown threat that paid dividends.

Whenever he was standing with O'Malley, Dvalishvili constantly stayed a moving target and avoided taking a lot of damage against the seasoned striker, making O'Malley more hesitant to throw than usual with his constant grappling attacks.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvil
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Suga" had some success in the final round, landing kicks to the body of Dvalishvili, but it was too little, too late for O'Malley, losing by unanimous decision over the distance.

O'Malley Reflects On The Loss - His First In 4 Years

Unable to rise to the occasion like he has so many times before, O'Malley didn't take long to respond to his title loss at Noche UFC.

"Over promised under delivered," O'Malley wrote on 'X'. "Sorry. Love you guys."

O'Malley Can't Argue He's Undefeated Anymore

The defeat to Dvalishvili marks just the second of O'Malley's pro career with the former champ seeing that as his only loss, avenging a prior TKO loss to Chito Vera in his first title defense earlier this year.

"F***. Not undefeated anymore. :(" O'Malley said on his Snapchat story.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malle
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Well boys, we didn't get the job done. Appreciate the support, appreciate the love... This one f****** stings. Enjoying the family, enjoying the friends, enjoying life. We'll be back."

A whole lot was riding on Sean O'Malley heading into this fight, between bantamweight title defenses vs. Umar Nurmagomedov and Deiveson Figueiredo to a conquest for featherweight gold, potentially against Ilia Topuria, O'Malley had a lot of options with a win over Dvalishvili... options that have ceased to exist with him no longer on the throne.

Still though, O'Malley seems to be in good spirits, joking about his takedown defense or lack thereof against Dvalishvil right after his fight and seen attending his afterparty in Las Vegas.

Undefeated Contender Calls For Title Shot Against Merab Dvalishvili

Published |Modified
