Merab Dvalishvili Stuns Sean O'Malley in UFC 306 Main Event
Top contender Merab Dvalishvili finally got his long-awaited title shot when he challenged UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 306.
O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili
Following his first successful title defense in a rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera at UFC 299, O'Malley was booked to face Dvalishvili in the headlining attraction at Sphere in Las Vegas for the second iteration of Noche UFC.
Dvalishvili's 10-fight win streak and O'Malley's growing star power helped make the matchup one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year, especially considering "Suga" claimed the bantamweight title from Dvalishvili's close friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO at UFC 292.
The fight was a near pick 'em by the time the cage door closed at Sphere, and the first few minutes of the bout saw both men test one another on the feet before Dvalishvili finally shot for a takedown and briefly brought the champion to the mat.
Another takedown and guillotine attempt allowed "The Machine" to end round one on a high note, and after exchanging strikes with the champion in the second round Dvalishvili was able to time another takedown and land some significant ground and pound from top position.
O'Malley ate a few knees against the fence but had considerably more success fending off takedowns in the third frame, however an early connection in the fourth encouraged Dvalishvili to quickly bring things to the mat and keep the champion on his back for the majority of the round.
"Suga" entered the final round knowing he needed a finish and appeared to hurt the challenger with a kick to the body in the final few minutes, but Dvalishvili made it to the final bell and claimed the UFC bantamweight title via clear unanimous decision.
