Dustin Poirier Thinks UFC 308 Fighter Earns Title Shot With Win
Dustin Poirier thinks one fighter on the UFC 308 card would be a lock for a title opportunity with a win.
This Saturday's card will feature a slew of high-profile matchups. Of course, there is the headliner featuring UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria going one-on-one with Max Holloway for the gold. There will also be a middleweight showdown with potential title implications, as Robert Whittaker will collide with Khamzat Chimaev.
There is one fighter on the UFC 308 card who Poirier feels will secure a championship bout if he emerges victorious.
Dustin Poirier Thinks Win Earns Magomed Ankalaev UFC Title Shot
Mike Bohn of "The Bohnfire" got a chance to speak to Dustin Poirier, who discussed whether or not a win for Magomed Ankalaev over Aleksandar Rakic will get him a light heavyweight title shot.
"If Ankalaev goes in there and beats him, I'm sure he's gonna get the next title shot," Poirier said.
"The Diamond" revealed how far back he believed Ankalaev would be in line for a shot against Alex Pereira.
"When I worked [UFC] 300 and Pereira fought Jiri [Prochazka], I thought that's who was gonna be next. So, to see him take another fight I think it just cements himself as the next guy."
Poirier admitted that he doesn't think Aleksandar Rakic will be an easy task for Ankalaev to overcome. It won't take long to find out whether or not the Russian contender can stay the course and get past his opponent.
