Dan Hooker pitches wild new system to replace UFC rankings

Dan Hooker says keep boring fighters away from title shots.

'The Hangman' currently sits out with injury, but fans eagerly await his return. He was originally scheduled to welcome Justin Gaethje back to the Octagon at UFC 313, but the fight was shelved after a hand injury sidelined him from their fight.

Hooker makes for one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, and could be a future 'BMF' contender if he doesn't find his way to a title shot. He believes having a fan-pleasing style is one thing that should outweigh a fighter's ranking.

Dan Hooker offers radical solution for boring top-ranked fighters

Speaking on Submission Radio on May 1, Hooker suggested a radical new approach to UFC matchmaking, which may polarize UFC fans.

"I don't know why we got these stupid little numbers next to our names," Hooker remarked.

"Just before a guy fights, just play his highlight reel. And if it's double legs, and single legs, well then why the f*** would you give him a title shot? . . . Your record should be your highlight reel."

Ironically, Hooker may have been the benefactor of this treatment, seeing as his current three-win streak contains a tight decision win over wrestler Mateusz Gamrot.

Stylistic preferential treatment has been prevalent in the UFC for a while. It's why Marlon Vera got a rematch with Sean O'Malley despite Merab Dvalishvili's long win streak and why Diego Lopes got a crack at the featherweight title above Movsar Evloev's undefeated record.

