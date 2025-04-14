MMA Knockout

UFC 314 stars Alexander Volkanovski & Diego Lopes swap wholesome messages after fight

The two men squared off to crown a new UFC featherweight champion last weekend.

Drew Beaupre

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Disappointment about not claiming the UFC featherweight belt didn’t stop Diego Lopes from congratulating Alexander Volkanovski after their fight.

The two men headlined UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on Saturday with the vacant featherweight belt up for grabs after Ilia Topuria relinquished the division’s title ahead of a move up to lightweight.

Volkanovski entered the night on the first two-fight skid of his career after he suffered a second loss to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and was knocked out by Topuria at UFC 298, but on Saturday night the 36-year-old became a two-time champion when he defeated Lopes via unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Volkanovski & Lopes Trade Messages After UFC 314

The UFC 314 main event was awarded "Fight of the Night" honors to snap a lengthy stretch of events where the bonus wasn’t awarded, and after coming up short in his first UFC title shot Lopes was quick to congratulate his opponent.

"Congrats (Alexander Volkanovski) and thank you for this fight"

Lopes was already a veteran of 26 pro fights before he made his UFC debut in 2023 against undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev, and after dropping a decision in that fight the 30-year-old scored six-straight wins to secure a shot at the vacant title in Miami.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) fights against Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) fights against Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There’s certainly no shame in losing to a fighter that many consider to be the greatest featherweight of all time, and after their five-round war Volkanovski was also quick to praise Lopes' performance and his character.

"You're an incredible fighter and human being brother. Wish you nothing but the best"

What's Next For Volkanovski?

Volkanovski’s victory leaves the featherweight division in an interesting spot given that “The Great” has already bested many of the division’s top names.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The #4-ranked Evloev is still hunting for his first UFC title shot, but a rematch with Yair Rodriguez could also be a possibility after “El Pantera” welcomed Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to the Octagon at UFC 314 and won a unanimous decision.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

