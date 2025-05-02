UFC veteran says fans turning toxic over Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria
Islam Makahchev is caught between a rock and a hard place.
Despite making UFC lightweight history with a fourth title defense at UFC 311, Makhachev is stuck in the hot seat. On one hand, Ilia Topuria has moved up and demands a title shot, on the other, Makhachev wants to defend against a perennial lightweight or move to welterweight.
Makhachev has defended his belt twice against then-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and once against short-notice Renato Moicano. It doesn't diminish his reign much, but it does mean there's a lot to lose fighting another featherweight champion.
Some UFC veterans believe Makhachev is in a lose-lose position either way...
Beneil Darius highlights toxic fans in lose-lose situation for Islam Makhachev
Speaking with Inside Fighting, Dariush gave his honest opinion on the Makhachev-Topuria debacle.
"There's truth to that [being a lose-lose for Makhachev]," Dariush explained. "And it's not like Islam's gonna be an underdog in this fight.
". . . It's one of those things where the MMA community can be very toxic, and this is one of those cases where it's like, 'Ah, you gotta fight this guy.' It's like, bro, the champion gets to fight whoever he wants."
There's every chance we don't see Makhachev vs. Topuria as the lightweight champion has registered his interest in moving to welterweight. Makhachev says he doesn't want to retire without two belts, and the stars could align for him at UFC 315.
Here, champion Belal Muhammad fights Jack Della Maddalena. If 'JDM' claims the throne, Makhachev might vacate the title and chase greener pastures at welterweight, leaving Topuria to fight for a vacant title.
