Dana White announces two massive title fights for UFC 317
Fight fans can put down their matchmaking tin hats now that UFC boss Dana White has announced the lineup for UFC 317.
For the longest time, UFC 317- the gem of International Fight Week -remained without a headlining fight. Fans ruminated that it would be the lightweight clash between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, if not something else if Jack Della Maddalena tempted Makhachev to welterweight with a win at UFC 315.
When UFC 315 concluded, no official news was broken, other than some tweets from Makhachev alluding to moving to welterweight.
Thankfully, the rumors can be put to rest...
Taking to Instagram Live on Wednesday, White announced a slew of fights for UFC 317, including two colossal title fights at the top of the bill.
Top-5 UFC fighter says it’s time to strip Jon Jones of heavyweight belt
Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for undisputed lightweight gold
It's official. Ilia Topuria will fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt. Islam Makhachev will be vacating the throne to fight Jack Della Maddalena at a later date.
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France
Flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja will defend his belt against Kiwi striker Kai Kara-France. 'The Cannibal' is practically lapping his division, and 'KKF' is yet another rematch if you factor their encounter on The Ultimate Fighter, where Pantoja won.
UFC 317 full announced lineup
Nine fights have been announced for UFC 317 so far.
- Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira; Light title
- (c) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France; Fly title
- Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov; Middle
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano; Light
- Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber; Light
- Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape; Fly
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa; Heavy
- Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez; Fly
- Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues; Middle
