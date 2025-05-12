Tom Aspinall says the UFC needs to make a move with or without Jon Jones
Talks of Jon Jones are wearing on Tom Aspinall, who admits he's bored of the topic.
One of the brightest stars in the UFC, Aspinall has befallen a similar fate to Michael Chandler, who waited years on the promise he'd fight Conor McGregor on his return. In Aspinall's case, he wants to unify the heavyweight titles, and Jones has sat as the disputed champion for nearly 800 days.
We seem no closer to this UFC superfight than when it appeared on fans' tongues after the result of UFC 295 in 2023. While UFC boss Dana White assures fans it will happen, Aspinall is at his wits' end and wants to make a move, whether it's against Jones or not.
Jack Della Maddalena welcomes Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 315 title win
Tom Aspinall tired of Jon Jones talk, considering other options
Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Aspinall gave his honest assessment of the Jones fight. Notably, he's bored of the topic, and is happy to consider 'something else.'
"Me personally, I can't do anything," Aspinall said. "I think it's just down to money on his side. I will fight whenever, wherever he wants. . . . I'm literally the most dangerous guy in the UFC if you look at the stats. . . . I think Jon's a smart guy and he realizes that, so he wants compensating financially for it.
"I'm bored of this topic. I've had enough. We either need to fight, or I need to move on and do something else."
There aren't many options that stand out for Aspinall in the heavyweight division. He's beaten most of the top contenders, including Alexander Volkov, in dominant fashion. The only notable name he hasn't beaten is Ciryl Gane, who himself won a contentious decision against Volkov in 2024.
Regardless, most other options wouldn't be for undisputed gold unless the UFC stripped Jones. 'Bones' is on track to become the longest single-stretch reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history with one title defense to his name, which many would call a paper achievement.
It depends. Is the UFC willing to gamble the potential star power of Britain's Aspinall on the off-chance Jones returns for one last money fight?
More MMA Knockout News
- Jack Della Maddalena brands UFC 315 title win "practice" for Islam Makhachev fight
- Ian Machado Garry offers bold prediction for fight with new champ after UFC 315
- Belal Muhammad releases statement following UFC 315 loss
- UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena post-fight press conference free live stream
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.