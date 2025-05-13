MMA Knockout

"He ain't coming back" - UFC fans react to "slow" Conor McGregor training footage

What do you think of the Irishman's latest training clip?

Drew Beaupre

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even some of Conor McGregor’s most dedicated fans appear to be losing hope that he'll ever step into the UFC Octagon again.

A former two-division champion and the biggest star in the history of the UFC, McGregor hasn’t competed since a broken ankle ended his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier when the pair headlined UFC 264 in 2021.

That result put “The Notorious” on a 1-3 run dating back to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, and after pulling out of a planned return fight with Michael Chandler last summer there’s been no update from the UFC on any specific plans for the Irishman to compete this year.

READ MORE: UFC star Ilia Topuria picks his NFL team in ad for historic Madrid game

Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fans React To McGregor's Latest Training Footage

McGregor has unsurprisingly remained active on social media during his absence from the cage, and while he doesn’t have a fight booked the 36-year-old did decide to drop some footage of a recent training session.

While some fans commented with their hopes that a return fight announcement might be coming in the near future, others weren’t as impressed by the footage and questioned whether McGregor will ever come back to the UFC.

UFC fans reacts to Conor McGregor training footage
(Instagram)
UFC fans reacts to Conor McGregor training footage
(Instagram)
UFC fans reacts to Conor McGregor training footage
(Instagram)
UFC fans reacts to Conor McGregor training footage
(Instagram)
UFC fans reacts to Conor McGregor training footage
(Instagram)
UFC fans reacts to Conor McGregor training footage
(Instagram)
UFC fans reacts to Conor McGregor training footage
(Instagram)

READ MORE: UFC star goes viral in front of millions by choking out fan

Following their appearances as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 and cancelled fight at UFC 303, Chandler finally moved on from the McGregor matchup and lost a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira in their rematch at UFC 309 before “Iron” was most recently stopped by Paddy Pimblett in April.

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Chandler has still expressed interest in revisiting the McGregor fight if the Irishman intends to stage a comeback, but at this point it seems like many fans have given up on speculating about when “The Notorious” may return to the UFC until there’s a concrete fight announcement in place.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News