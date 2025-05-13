UFC star goes viral in front of millions by choking out fan
Of all the UFC stars to playfight with in the streets, Jean Silva should be at the bottom of the list.
'Lord' Silva has built a reputation for being an anytime, anywhere type of fighter, and he took this to new extremes in a recent video on social media.
Here, Silva refused to let go of a choke after a fan started tapping...
Jack Della Maddalena brands UFC 315 title win "practice" for Islam Makhachev fight
Jean Silva chokes a fan unconscious in viral video
In the video, Silva engages with a fan. They had asked him to put them in a rear-naked choke. Silva proceeded to choke them to the point of tapping.
Normally, this is where you let go, but Silva refused to let up, even when a woman near the scene, presumably the victim's girlfriend, tried to intervene.
Silva laid his limp victim on the ground, and while they were jovial in the end, hundreds of viewers bashed Silva for breaking etiquette.
This same sort of drama happened with Paddy Pimblett choking out Denis Frimpong earlier this year.
"This is weird, let go on the tap."
"Lawsuit."
"Even if the fan agreed to it he was tapping multiple times to stop."
"Wow what a thug he was clearly tapping and he didn't let go."
Jean Silva responds to fans calling him out
Responding to a fan who said he didn't like Silva on X, Silva said, "Turn off the TV, switch off your radio, throw your phone away, and stop looking at any media.
"Because I'm going to be everywhere, and you'll have to watch me! If you don't like it, you already know what to do, right?"
Probably not the response fans were hoping for, but Silva has built a reputation for being an immovable object in the Octagon. He last fought at UFC 314 in April, and doesn't have any fight news booked yet.
