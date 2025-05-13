MMA Knockout

UFC star Ilia Topuria picks his NFL team in ad for historic Madrid game

The NFL will head to Madrid, Spain for the first time later this year.

Drew Beaupre

(NFL)
In this story:

Ilia Topuria’s status as one of the biggest stars in the UFC has been further solidified with his recent appearance in an NFL commercial.

A perfect 16-0 in his professional MMA career, Topuria closed out 2024 by knocking out Max Holloway to defend the UFC featherweight belt after he unseated longtime titleholder Alexander Volkanovski earlier in the year with another stoppage-win.

Many fans expected that Topuria might have a lengthy reign with the featherweight title after defeating two of the division’s all-time greats, but at the start of this year the 28-year-old surprisingly decided to vacate the belt in order to move up to the lightweight division on a full-time basis.

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Topuria Dons Commanders Jersey For NFL Madrid Trailer

Fans are still waiting for concrete news regarding who Topuria will face this summer in his return to the Octagon, but clearly his star power hasn’t waned at all given that “La Leyenda” appears in a new advertisement for the NFL’s first ever game in Madrid, Spain (h/t Pelunaton).

Set to take place on November 16 during Week 11 of the NFL season, the game will see the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins square off at Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to legendary soccer club Real Madrid.

The Commanders vs. Dolphins game in Madrid will be the seventh and final international game of the NFL’s 2025 season, which also includes games in São Paulo, Dublin, Berlin, and three games in London during Weeks 5, 6, and 7.

Ilia Topuria fights against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Ilia Topuria fights against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Topuria’s appearance in an NFL ad will almost certainly help introduce “La Leyenda” to some new fans, and the timing couldn’t be better as the 28-year-old prepares to return on June 29 to face an as-yet-undecided opponent at UFC 317.

