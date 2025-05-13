UFC adds explosive Abu Dhabi fight with 45 combined finishes
UFC Abu Dhabi is starting to take shape.
Given the locale, the United Arab Emirates Fight Nights are typically stacked with talent. The UFC's July 26 event, headlined by Robert Whittaker fighting down the rankings against Reinier De Ridder, is no different.
In the latest update, a pair of the most prolific finishers on the UFC roster are set to collide.
Tom Aspinall says the UFC needs to make a move with or without Jon Jones
Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov set for UFC Abu Dhabi
As reported by Marcel Dorff on X, knockout threats Nikita Krylov and Bogdan Guskov are set to collide at UFC Abu Dhabi.
No. 10-ranked Krylov (30-10 MMA, 11-8 UFC) is one of the most dangerous fighters on the roster. With 28 finishes in 30 wins, and only two decision losses in 10 defeats, he's all-action from start to finish.
'The Miner' has only fought once since 2023, owing to injuries, but returned to get knocked out by Dominick Reyes at UFC 314 in April. Perhaps Krylov is looking to stay active and keep himself in contention.
His opponent, No. 13-ranked Guskov (17-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) is a potent boxer with a 100-percent finishing rate. He debuted to a submission loss against Volkan Oezdemir in 2023, but has since pieced together three wins.
Krylov vs. Guskov is one of three announced fights for UFC Abu Dhabi. (subject to change)
- Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder; Middleweight main event
- Asu Almabayev vs. Ramazan Temirov; Flyweight
- Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov; Light heavyweight
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC fans are losing patience with Jon Jones avoiding Tom Aspinall
- Belal Muhammad releases statement following UFC 315 loss
- UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena post-fight press conference free live stream
- Jack Della Maddalena welcomes Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 315 title win
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.