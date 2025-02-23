Dana White asked to reconsider after dismissing Song Yadong rematch for Henry Cejudo
UFC CEO Dana White apparently saw everything he needed to in the UFC Seattle headliner on Saturday.
Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo was scheduled to go five rounds with Chinese contender Song Yadong. The bantamweights only fought three,with an accidental double-eye poke bringing an end to the contest after Cejudo claimed he could not see out of his left eye.
The fight up until that point was an all-out striking battle, Song outlanding a just-as-aggressive Cejudo on the feet for a technical decision victory after three rounds.
Three things we learned from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song
Dana White Rules Out Rematch
The Seattle fans up in arms about the main event's dud of an ending and some interest from both Cejudo and Song, Dana White was asked if he was interested in having the bantamweights rematch to remove any doubt who was the better fighter.
"Not at all," White said at the post-fight press conference. "Not even a little bit. I just don't want to see it again. Do you?"
Well, "Triple C" certainly wants it...
Cejudo's Rematch Campaign
Adamant he did not lose the fight to Song, Henry Cejudo is asking his longtime UFC boss to switch his stance when it comes to a rematch.
"We need to run this fight back ASAP!!! @DanaWhite I heard what you said but I encourage you to reconsider. All respect to Song, you are a warrior… but you did not win this fight and I did not lose. We have unfinished business."
Former UFC Champion teases return to Octagon, ‘Who misses me?'
