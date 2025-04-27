Dana White confirms Ian Machado Garry’s UFC 315 claim after Kansas City win
The winner of Saturday night’s main event against Carlos Prates minus a near collapse in the fifth round, Ian Machado Garry seeks a title shot at 170 pounds and can make it a reality if the UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena is altered.
UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news when asked at the post-fight press conference for UFC Kansas City.
“It’s official,” White told reporters.
READ MORE: Ian Machado Garry survives late rally to win UFC Kansas City main event
White Reacts To Garry's Win Over Prates
White went onto explain what made Garry’s performance one of his most impressive career wins thus far.
"I don't know how he does it, but he definitely gets in there, and he controls everything: the pace, what he wants to do when he wants to do it," White said. "The question tonight was: Will Prates will go in there and put unbelievable pressure on him and stay on him? And then we're wondering if Ian will take him down and hold him down. All the questions we had were answered."
White said granting Garry the backup role was essentially a no-brainer given the division’s current state and Prates’ durability.
“If you look at this fight, the kid was on a 10-fight finish streak, I think 11-fight win streak,” White said of Prates. “He's 4-0 in the UFC, looked good, and in the matchmaker room we talked about how this could be a fun fight.”
The fight certainly did just that and a whole lot more. The question remains whether Garry can continue to rebuild his momentum moving forward.
READ MORE: 59-fight UFC veteran calls it quits after devastating final fight
It remains to be seen.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dustin Poirier announces third Max Holloway bout for retirement fight at UFC 318
- Rose Namajunas draws shock opponent for UFC return
- Kamaru Usman sends message to UFC rivals after comeback announcement
- Eddie Hearn gives blunt reaction to Eubank Jr. weight miss controversy
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.