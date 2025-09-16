Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 6 free live stream results & highlights
The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on tonight (September 16) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC on Week 6.
Week 5 of DWCS opened with a decision before the card’s next four fights all ended inside the distance. Shanelle Dyer still earned an invitation to the UFC even in a losing effort against Carol Foro, and with all five winners also earning UFC contracts on Week 5 the season has now seen 21 fighters join the promotion’s roster.
Things will start and end in the bantamweight division on DWCS this week. In between those two bouts, fans will also be treated to action in the middleweight, lightweight, and light heavyweight divisions.
Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts On DWCS Week 5
The opening bout for Week 5 will see Cody Chovancek put his undefeated record on the line against Raphael Uchegbu, who comes into the night on a four-fight win streak that’s seen the 30-year-old stop every opponent he’s faced.
READ MORE: UFC title hopeful dismisses Diego Lopes' case for Alexander Volkanovski rematch
Road FC Champion In Soo Hwang was originally set to meet Will Currie in the latter fighter’s second appearance on DWCS, but The Ultimate Fighter veteran Paddy McCorry now steps in for a middleweight clash with Hwang after Currie was forced to withdraw from Week 6 due to visa issues.
The card features two bouts between undefeated prospects, the first of which is an All-American lightweight matchup with Tommy Gantt taking on Adam Livingston. In the night’s penultimate bout, Polish standout Iwo Baraniewski faces fellow undefeated finisher Mahamad Aly.
READ MORE: Anthony Hernandez updates fans after withdrawing from pivotal UFC Vancouver fight
One more fighter will put their unbeaten record on the line in the night's main event, as Brazil's Mackson Lee steps into the Octagon to meet The Way of the Warrior Bantamweight Champion Hecher Sousa.
There was some drama on the scales last week ahead of DWCS Week 5, but all fighters scheduled to compete on Week 6 successfully made weight for their respective bouts. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 6 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Hecher Sousa vs. Mackson Lee
• Iwo Baraniewksi vs. Mahamed Aly
• Tommy Gantt vs. Adam Livingston
• In Soo Hwang vs. Paddy McCorry
• Cody Chovancek vs. Raphael Uchegbu
More MMA Knockout News
• Dana White gives grim update on possible UFC White House fight for Jon Jones
• Conor McGregor teases UFC return fight on White House card
• UFC announces major change to main event fight for UFC Vancouver
• Dana White opens up on possibilities for UFC stadium show following Canelo-Crawford
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.