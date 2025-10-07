Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 9 free live stream results & highlights
The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series holds its penultimate event tonight (October 7) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their tickets to the UFC on Week 9.
Week 8 of DWCS kicked off with a dominant unanimous decision from Rashid Vagabov that unfortunately failed to earn “Rambo” a UFC contract from Dana White. That result was followed by four-straight finishes from Kurtis Campbell, Cristopher Alvares, Louis Jourdain, and Damian Pinas. After all four of those winners were invited to the UFC, the season total for contracts after eight weeks currently stands at 34.
As with Week 8, five different weight classes will be in action on Week 9. Things will kick off at the heavier end with light heavyweights and middleweights in the first two bouts, followed by flyweights and bantamweights before the night ends with a lightweight matchup.
Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts On DWCS Week 9
The opening bout for Week 9 features Cage Fury FC Light Heavyweight Champion Luke Fernandez squaring off with fellow undefeated prospect Rafael Pergentino, who will be fighting at 205 lbs. for the first time after previously competing at heavyweight in his native Brazil.
Donavon Hedrick will also put his unbeaten record on the line when he meets Luis Felipe Dias in a middleweight bout, and that fight will be followed by former The Ultimate Fighter 33 flyweight competitor Imanol Rodriguez vs. Roque Conceição, who is one of four Brazilian’s competing on Week 9.
The fourth fight of the evening will see Ecuadorian standout Adrian Luna Martinetti try to extend his 14-fight win streak against Allstars Fight Night Bantamweight Champion Mark Vologdin. In the card’s featured bout, undefeated Russian lightweight Magomed Zaynukov takes on Lucas Caldas.
All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 9 successfully made weight for their respective bouts. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 9 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Featured Bout: Lucas Caldas vs. Magomed Zaynukov
• Adrian Luna Martinetti vs. Mark Vologdin
• Imanol Rodriguez vs. Roque Conceição
• Donavon Hedrick vs. Luis Felipe Dias
• Rafael Pergentino vs. Luke Fernandez
