Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 10)
The last episode of this season's Dana White Contender Series is finally upon us.
Dana White's Contender Series Week 10 Preview
It's been 10 straight weeks of fights for the UFC with prospects from every corner of the world competing for a chance at a UFC contract. Tonight, 10 fighters from 7 different countries get that very shot inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fight Card
The main event of the evening is a middleweight matchup between Nick Klein (5-1) and Heraldo Souza (9-1-1), who have only seen the distance once in their careers. Fury FC alumni are in the co-headliner as Nick Piccininni (7-0) meets fellow undefeated prospect Luis Gurule (9-0).
Piccininni was scheduled to rematch Jack Duffy after winning by split decision on a previous episode in August but Duffy withdrew, leaving Gurule to step in on short notice - an opportunity of a lifetime.
Another fighter from Fury FC's booming regional scene is "The Cuban Problem" Yadier DelValle (7-0), who's been on a tear, never having lost in 11 fights from the amateurs to the pros. The 28 year-old takes on Brazil's Antonio Monteiro (17-4-1).
Contender Series Week 10 Results
- Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza
- Nick Piccininni vs. Luis Gurule
- Yadier DelValle vs. Antonio Monteiro
- Leslie Hernandez vs. Julieta Martinez
- Mohamed Ado vs. Jonathan Micallef
Highlights:
Brendan Schaub Reduced to Tears Reading Sad Condition of Former UFC Champion
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Tom Aspinall Rips Francis Ngannou’s PFL Opposition: ‘The Elite Guys Are in the UFC'
- Dominick Cruz Eyes 3 Former Champs in ‘Last Chunk’ of UFC Career
- Conor McGregor Teases Mike Perry News, Turki Alalshikh ‘Mega Announcement’
- (Exclusive) Johnny Eblen Talks Career Plans, PFL Super Fights PPV
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.