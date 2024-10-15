Brendan Schaub Reduced to Tears Reading Sad Condition of Former UFC Champion
Brendan Schaub was reduced to tears after reading about the struggles of one former interim UFC champion.
The old saying, "You don't play boxing," can certainly be applied to mixed martial arts. The sport is still young, and there's far more examples of pro boxers suffering lifelong consequences of combat sports. Unfortunately, more evidence of the potential dangers of a career as a competitor in MMA has surfaced.
More recently, former interim UFC heavyweight champion Shane Carwin revealed that he believes to have suffered traumatic brain injury during his days inside the Octagon. He also said he's noticed symptoms that align with CTE.
Brendan Schaub Gets Emotional Reading Shane Carwin's Statement
Shane Carwin's statement was revealed after numerous plaintiff declarations from the antitrust lawsuit against the UFC were unearthed by John S. Nash.
Brendan Schaub read Carwin's statement during an episode of "The Schaub Show," and he was trying to fight back tears.
Schaub suggested that the UFC should've stepped up and helped Carwin amid his current condition.
"How do you not just go, 'I get it dude. Boom, 10, 15 mil, your troubles,'" Schaub said.
Schaub continued, remaining in disbelief that a fighter like Carwin wasn't taken care of prior to the antitrust lawsuit.
"Can we be human for f***ing second? Could you just be a human being for a second and go, 'Here dude. Here man. We know, we know.'"
Carwin had 14 pro MMA fights. That might not seem like much, but he was in a division with some heavy hitters. Carwin took a beating on the feet from Junior dos Santos in his final pro MMA bout. Carwin survived to the final horn and lost via unanimous decision.
