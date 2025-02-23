Brendan Allen reacts to back-to-back losses at UFC Seattle, Dricus du Plessis gloats
After winning seven-straight fights, Brendan Allen has now dropped two in a row in the UFC middleweight division.
One of the better grapplers at 185lbs, Allen's fight IQ likely cost him both his fights against #1 contender Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez, who he met in a long-awaited rematch in the co-main event of UFC Seattle on Saturday.
It was a pretty competitive 15 minutes, with Allen stealing the end of Round 1 with ground and pound damage and Hernandez seemingly one step ahead in the grappling exchanges. Allen had Hernandez badly hurt with punches in the final round, but was unable to capitalize on a finish.
Three rounds in the books, Hernandez would get his hand raised by unanimous decision, defeating Allen once again years after their first encounter in 2018.
Brendan Allen Reflects On Defeat
Handed back-to-back losses at UFC Seattle, Allen responded to the result on social media.
"Just ain't the guy I thought I was," Allen wrote post-fight. "Hats off to [Hernandez], love the guy through the s*** this sport brings. Who knows what's next. Thanks to my team and those who stuck with me."
Dricus Du Plessis Fires Away
Before losing to Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez, the streaking Allen had long-talked about taking the title from the reigning champion Dricus du Plessis, criticizing the South African's fighting style among other things.
Known for his trash talk outside of the Octagon, du Plessis let Allen have it, insulting the middleweight contender in his own comment section.
"I don’t know what’s next either but I can most certainly tell what ain’t next for a very long time," du Plessis commented on Allen's post.
