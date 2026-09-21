UFC Star Paulo Costa Delivers Ultimatum for Final Fight on UFC Contract

UFC star Paulo Costa is apparently looking to wrap up his current UFC contract as soon as possible.

A former middleweight title challenger, Costa is currently one of the light heavyweight division’s top-ranked contenders after he moved up a division at UFC 327 and upset the formerly-undefeated Azamat Murzakanov.

As well-known to fans at this point for his unique personality as he is for his success inside the Octagon, Costa has seemingly been at odds with UFC brass on several occasions over the last few years.

Paulo Costa Outlines Terms for Final Fight on UFC Contract

Now more than five months removed arguably the biggest victory of his career against Murzakanov, Costa revealed on social media that he has one fight left on his UFC contract and provided three options for the promotion to fulfill that obligation.

Ok, I’m making this public and clear:

I have 1 fight left. On my contract The purse is set for 3 rounds, not 5. I’m asking for the 3-round fight that was already agreed on contract . It can be anyone on the UFC LHW roaster.



I think Hunter has 3 options now:

A) Give me that last… — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 20, 2026

“Ok, I’m making this public and clear: I have 1 fight left. On my contract The purse is set for 3 rounds, not 5. I’m asking for the 3-round fight that was already agreed on contract . It can be anyone on the UFC LHW roaster. I think [UFC CBO] Hunter [Campbell] has 3 options now: A) Give me thatlast 3-round fight (I’ll take any opponent). B) Give me a 5-round fight at LHW against anyone in 6 weeks. I’ll take it, BUT raise my purse accordingly. That’s the minimum that’s fair, right? C) Release me from my contract now. Simple and clean. I hope everyone understands. 9-18-26 Las Vegas, Nevada Sincerely, Paulo Costa.”

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn’t take long after Costa made his post for him to get responses from several fighters, including his former opponent Murzakanov.

Once I take care of business in Abu Dhabi. Let’s run it back. — Azamat "The Professional" Murzakanov (@AzamatMurza) September 21, 2026

“Once I take care of business in Abu Dhabi. Let’s run it back.”

"The Eraser" Challenged by Ex-UFC Champion Magomed Ankalaev

It seems unlikely that Costa would sign on to meet Murzakanov against so quickly even if “The Professional” defeats Dominick Reyes at UFC 333, but the Brazilian did also receive an offer from former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev.

You beat me, you become a free agent and make millions. I beat you, everybody expected me to beat you anyway. You have nothing to lose. I’m your get-out-of-jail-free card. Let’s fight. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) September 21, 2026

“You beat me, you become a free agent and make millions. I beat you, everybody expected me to beat you anyway. You have nothing to lose. I’m your get-out-of-jail-free card. Let’s fight.”

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A matchup with Ankalaev would fit Costa’s outlined criteria if it was booked for three rounds, but the UFC might also be tempted to use the two stars as a five-round main event that would have to be booked within the next six weeks to meet demands from “The Eraser”.

Magomed Ankalaev Returned to Win Column at UFC Abu Dhabi

It seems a near-certainty that the UFC won’t simply release Costa from his contract as requested, and the 35-year-old would put himself in a strong position for contract negotiations if he was able to defeat Ankalaev in a potential matchup.

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After famously losing his UFC debut via last-second triangle choke against Paul Craig, Ankalaev went on a lengthy unbeaten run that was capped off by a title-winning performance against Alex Pereira at UFC 313.

Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) reacts after the fight with Alex Pereira (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 34-year’s unbeaten streak came to an end in an immediate rematch when Pereira knocked him out to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight belt, but Ankalaev returned to the win column in July at UFC Abu Dhabi when he stopped Bogdan Guskov in a short-notice main event that came together following the withdrawal of Khalil Rountree Jr.