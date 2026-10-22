Dana White Has Jaw-Dropping Brain Fart After UFC 333 Star Asks for Title Fight

It's safe to assume UFC CEO Dana White is busy. Whether it's overseeing the UFC, running Zuffa Boxing or Power Slap, or maintaining other non-combat sports businesses, there's always something going on.

However, in what has been a semi-recurring theme this year, White was once again not fully present when moderating Thursday's UFC 333 pre-fight presser in Abu Dhabi. Saturday's event, of course, is headlined by consecutive title fights in the main and co-main event, respectively – Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev and Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3.

Dana White Gets Stumped By Alexander Volkov

Dec 7, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane (red gloves) hugs Alexander Volkov (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Title fights aside, UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov, disguised as a fan, asked the UFC boss what more he has to do to earn a title shot.

Only one small nugget, arguably the most important: he fights Saturday vs. Rizvan Kuniev (15-3-1 MMA).

Alexander Volkov asked Dana White how to get a title shot at the UFC 333 press conference 😭



🗣️ Dana: "How old are you? What are you looking for, how can we help you?"



🗣️ Volkov: "I want to become UFC champion. What should I do to get a title shot?"



🗣️ Dana: "Talk to Sean and… pic.twitter.com/TkMF4n6aT3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 22, 2026

Volkov (40-11 MMA, 14-5 UFC) has won three of his last four fights, including a decision win over Waldo Cortes-Acosta (17-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) at UFC 328 in May.

Volkov, who confidently asked White what the plan of attack should be, was met with a generic response as if the long-time heavyweight were a regional fighter. White even went as far as to ask Volkov what his record was, plus how old he was before dropping the ultimate downer.

"I want to become UFC champion. What should I do to get a title shot?" Volkov asked.

White, still confused despite help from Volkanovski, was left with little to say as a rebuttal.

"Talk to Sean [Shelby] and Mick [Maynard]," White said.

UFC Fans Concerned About Dana White After Alexander Volkov Exchange

(Zuffa LLC)

The fans have since ripped White across all social media all morning long, as many have come to the same conclusion: he might as well be elsewhere.

"What a shame! It really shows the depth of Dana White's disconnect with his fighters," one fan wrote.

Another fan simply told it like it was.

"Dana so checked out this is sad, this should’ve been a way cooler moment, Volkov actually out there trying to promote the worst division in UFC and Dana blows him off and says 'talk to Sean and Mick' lmao that’s sad he's too busy worried about a boxing company no one cares about," another wrote.

White made it through the rest of the presser without issues, only because he was barely asked anything else while the rest of the questions were asked to the fighters on stage ahead of the eventual face-offs.

The card culminates Saturday afternoon in Abu Dhabi, streaming on Paramount+ with 14 fights on tap.