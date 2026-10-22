UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Replay

UFC 333 is just a few days away, and the event’s official pre-fight press conference is scheduled to go down today.

Following a return to Edmonton last Saturday, the UFC heads back to Abu Dhabi this weekend for a massive card featuring two title fights at the top of the bill.

The main event will see Alexander Volkanovski attempt to defend his featherweight belt against undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev, and in the co-main event Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meet in a trilogy bout with Yan’s bantamweight title on the line.

Will Either Title Change Hands at UFC 333?

After successfully defending the featherweight belt on five occasions, Volkanovski relinquished his title at UFC 298 when he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) fights against Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Great” defeated Diego Lopes to win the division’s vacant belt after Topuria moved up to lightweight, and Volkanovski also defended it when he and Lopes met in a rematch at UFC 325 earlier this year.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first meeting between Yan and Dvalishvili back in 2023 saw “The Machine” take a unanimous decision over the Russian en route to the bantamweight belt, which he defended three times before Yan unseated him in their rematch at UFC 323 and became a two-time bantamweight champion.

UFC 333 Main Card is Loaded With Important Fights

The UFC 333 main card also includes a pivotal flyweight bout between top-ranked contender Lone’er Kavanagh and Ramazan Temirov, who is coming off a brutal first-round knockout of former title challenger Steve Erceg in July.

Brandon Royval (red gloves) fights Lone'er Kavanagh (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next challenger for the heavyweight belt after UFC 334 might also be decided in Abu Dhabi, as Alexander Volkov will try and secure a long-awaited UFC title shot when he takes on Rizvan Kuniev.

Alexander Volkov (red gloves) fights Waldo Cortes-Acosta (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally scheduled to face divisional staple Arnold Allen, Aaron Pico will now kick off the UFC 333 main card opposite hard-hitting featherweight Losene Keita.

UFC 333 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Replay

The pre-fight press conference for UFC 333 is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. today (Thursday, October 22).

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) is introduced before his match against Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can catch a live stream and replay of all the proceedings below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout throughout the weekend for weigh-in coverage, predictions, and live results from all the action during UFC 333.

UFC 333 Fight Card

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev – For the UFC Featherweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3 – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Chamionship

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov

Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita

Dominick Reyes vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston

Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov

Jacob Malkoun vs. Abubakar Vagaev

Daniel Santos vs. Bolaji Oki

Noah Gugnon vs. Kody Steele

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari