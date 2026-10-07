UFC CEO Dana White Teases Secret UFC Event Location With Huge Update

UFC CEO Dana White addressed the media Tuesday night in Las Vegas, following the ninth episode of Season 10 of Dana White's Contender Series, from the Meta APEX. Among the topics discussed, White again teased a potential marquee event next year.

White admitted that there is no new information, other than two aspects: Mount Rushmore is off the table, and the event's planning and preparation are in motion right now.

🚨 Dana White says the UFC is currently working on their next big site event 👀



"Literally, it's being worked on right now." pic.twitter.com/8S4dv6ZrzY — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 7, 2026

"We're working on it," White told reporters. "We're still working on it. Literally, it is being worked on right now."

White grinned upon being asked the question, further verifying that the event is a collaborative project spearheaded by White and UFC's live event production guru, Craig Borsari.

Possible UFC Locations On Similar Wavelength of UFC Freedom 250

Empty UFC Octagon. | Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

The UFC hosted UFC Freedom 250 in June in Washington, D.C., arguably one of the promotion's biggest events since its 1993 inception. Now, the UFC intends to exceed expectations with its next big-site show.

With Mount Rushmore out of the realm of possibility, here are a few ideas that could give the UFC an old-school feel but modernized.

One option could be Wrigley Field in Chicago. At present, the WWE appears to have teased the possibility of WWE SummerSlam or WrestleMania in the future, according to CM Punk.

Given TKO's hand-in-hand connection between the WWE and UFC and its desire to enhance its live event experiences, it wouldn't be a surprise. Wrigley Field, of course, is the home of the Chicago Cubs, but also plays hosts to live concerts, women's volleyball (Big Ten), college football, and much more.

A few other ideas include the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, well-known for its outdoor fountains and stunning window views for tourists and other attendees. The visual, ideally, would be the Octagon overlooking the fountains while the fights are happening.

Continuing on, Fenway Park in Boston has hosted BKFC, while Yankee Stadium in the Bronx had been previously known for old-school boxing matches during the early 1900s. Yankee Stadium hosts the annual Pinstripe Bowl in college football, and is the home for the MLB's New York Yankees, too.

Will UFC Think Outside the Box With Outdoor Stadiums?

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of where the event is held, the UFC's business model continues to evolve toward more non-traditional major events. Even though the UFC is largely against outdoor stadiums, its creativity has been well-documented by pulling off the Sphere, the White House and other stadium shows over the years.

Only time will tell.