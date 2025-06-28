UFC CEO Dana White brutally snubs No. 1-contender from title fight
UFC CEO Dana White thinks it's best that one hot-headed lightweight contender be kept out of the picture, even if he's currently ranked No. 1.
UFC history will be made at UFC 317, with Ilia Topuria becoming the first undefeated two-weight champion, or Charles Oliveira the first two-time lightweight king. (Info courtesy of Mike Bohn)
When the Vegas PPV concludes, it'll be time to think of the next lightweight title challenger. As far as White is concerned, one eager name is out of the conversation.
Dana White denies Arman Tsarukyan any hope of an immediate UFC title shot
Despite being the official backup fighter for the UFC 317 main event, No. 1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been snubbed by White as the next challenger.
Tsarukyan last defeated now-title challenger Oliveira at UFC 300 last year, before botching his first title shot by pulling out against Islam Makhachev on a day's notice at UFC 311.
Speaking to Helen Yee, White remarked, "No," when asked about Tsarukyan's title chances after weighing in as the backup fighter for UFC 317, explaining, "It's a good step in the right direction, let's put it that way."
Tsarukyan is in a tough spot since losing favor with the promotion. The Armenian contender was suspended and handed a fine for his altercation with a fan at UFC 300, and his aforementioned withdrawal did him no favors either.
In addition to this, fan-favorite fighters stud the lightweight division, and Oliveira/Topuria versus Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje is an immeasurably more marketable and fan-friendly fight to make.
