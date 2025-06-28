UFC 317 Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira free live stream results & highlights
The UFC caps off International Fight Week tonight (June 28) when UFC 317 goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
The main event is a fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title between the division’s former champion Charles Oliveira and former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria, who enters the night as a sizeable favorite to claim a second UFC belt and extend his undefeated record.
The card’s co-main event is another title bout featuring Alexander Pantoja and Kai Kara-France, with Pantoja looking to defend his flyweight belt for the fourth time and score another win over Kara-France after he previously bested “Don’t Blink” on The Ultimate Fighter 24.
UFC 317 Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC 317 main card includes two other pivotal fights for the flyweight and lightweight divisions. Joshua Van steps in to replace Manel Kape for a huge matchup with former title challenger Brandon Royval, and top lightweights Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano will finally meet after they were previously scheduled to fight at UFC 311.
Bantamweights Payton Talbott and Felipe Lima will kick off the PPV action after Jack Hermansson and Gregory Rodrigues throw down in the night’s featured prelim. The rest of the prelim card also includes top women’s flyweight contenders Viviane Araujo and Tracy Cortez, as well as standout matchups like Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev.
The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira – For the Vacant UFC Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France – For the UFC Men’s Flyweight Championship
• Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
• Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
• Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima
Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
• Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
• Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez
• Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith
• Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines
