LIVE! UFC 317 free stream: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

UFC is providing fans with a free stream to watch along with their monumental UFC 317 event tonight.

Lightweight history will be made in Las Vegas as former featherweight king Ilia Topuria looks for a belt in a second division opposite former champion Charles Oliveira. While it isn't the Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev fight everyone hoped for, it's still as good as it gets for elite MMA.

Not only this, fans are in for a treat with a flyweight championship fight between defending champion Alexandre Pantoja and heavy-handed challenger Kai Kara-France.

All fighters have made weight for the event. Two belts are on the line. Four undefeated fighters appear at UFC 317, as does one debutant in heavyweight prospect Alvin Hines.

The prelims are set to kick off at 7 PM ET, with the main card beginning at 10 PM ET. Stay tuned.

UFC 317 full card

  • Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira; light title
  • (c) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France; fly title
  • Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van; fly
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano; light
  • Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima; bantam
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues; middle
  • Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado; feather
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez; fly
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev; light
  • Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith; welter
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines; heavy

UFC 317 free live stream

UFC fans can watch along free courtesy of UFC Fight Pass on YouTube. They will begin broadcasting live at 6 PM ET, featuring UFC Hall of Famer Jens Pulver.

