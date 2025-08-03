Khabib reveals massive UFC 322 main event featuring Islam Makhachev
Here we go – the UFC's fall schedule just got more interesting. With the promotion confirming UFC 320 for Las Vegas and UFC 321 for Abu Dhabi, what was left unknown was what big fight would grace the UFC's calendar for November.
It appears Khabib Nurmagomedov may have outdone the promotion by revealing Islam Makhachev's next fight, a welterweight title opportunity opposite recently-crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.
Nurmagomedov was present during a speaking engagement Saturday night in New York, where he revealed Makhachev's plans.
Khabib Drops Huge Islam Makhachev Update
"This is his deal with the UFC," Nurmagomedov said. "I don't deal with the UFC. This is his problem, but we have [a] deal with them where he's gonna fight at Madison Square Garden and they said yes."
The crowd erupted upon hearing the announcement, as the promotion has yet to confirm or deny Nurmagomedov's claims.
If the fight were to proceed, it would see Makhachev move up to welterweight after he had opted to vacate the lightweight belt following his UFC 311 win against Renato Moicano in January. Meanwhile, Della Maddalena played spoiler to the promotion's original idea to have Ilia Topuria fight Makhachev when he upset Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to become the new champion.
As for when the fight could take place in November, the promotion has publicly announced one date-location combo: Nov. 22 in Qatar, which leaves a few options open.
UFC 322's Targeted Date
Like in years past, the UFC has to adjust to the respective fall sports calendar, which sees the New York Rangers travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Blue Jackets Saturday, Nov. 15. Therefore, this leaves MSG open for that date to host the fight if the UFC opts to pick it.
For now, though, only time will tell. However, it seems as if the wheels are beginning to turn regarding the UFC's intentions.
