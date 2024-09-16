Dana White's Contender Series Week 6 Live Results & Highlights

MMA Knockout

Find out which fighters earned UFC contracts on Week 6 of Dana White's Contender Series.

Drew Beaupre

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday, as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 5.

Hard-Hitting Finishers At DWCS Week 6

The action will kick off with a pair of DWCS returnees when Dylan Mantello takes on Ahmad Hassanzada in a lightweight bout, followed by a middleweight clash featuring the unbeaten Yura Naito and Ateba Gautier.

Dana White's Contender Series Week 6 Preview & Full Betting Odds

Yura Naito vs. Ateba Gautier. / (Zuffa LLC)

Things will move to the welterweight division next when Benjamin Bennett meets Joey Hart, and after that fans will be treated to an all-Brazilian heavyweight matchup between Tallison Teixeira and Arthur Lopes in the night’s penultimate bout.

Benjamin Bennett vs. Joey Hart. / (Zuffa LLC)

The card’s featured bantamweight bout will see Aaron Tau try to extend his perfect record against Elijah Smith, who is stepping in to replace Quang Le after the latter fighter was pulled to make his short-notice UFC debut against Chris Gutierrez in August.

Aaron Tau vs. Elijah Smith. / (Zuffa LLC)

Dana White's Contender Series Week 5 Results & Highlights

All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 6 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Aaron Tau vs. Elijah Smith
Heavyweight: Tallison Teixeira vs. Arthur Lopes
Welterweight: Benjamin Bennett vs. Joey Hart
Middleweight: Yura Naito vs. Ateba Gautier
Lightweight: Dylan Mantello vs. Ahmad Hassanzada

Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

