Dana White's Contender Series Week 6 Live Results & Highlights
Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday, as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 5.
Hard-Hitting Finishers At DWCS Week 6
The action will kick off with a pair of DWCS returnees when Dylan Mantello takes on Ahmad Hassanzada in a lightweight bout, followed by a middleweight clash featuring the unbeaten Yura Naito and Ateba Gautier.
Things will move to the welterweight division next when Benjamin Bennett meets Joey Hart, and after that fans will be treated to an all-Brazilian heavyweight matchup between Tallison Teixeira and Arthur Lopes in the night’s penultimate bout.
The card’s featured bantamweight bout will see Aaron Tau try to extend his perfect record against Elijah Smith, who is stepping in to replace Quang Le after the latter fighter was pulled to make his short-notice UFC debut against Chris Gutierrez in August.
All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 6 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Bantamweight: Aaron Tau vs. Elijah Smith
• Heavyweight: Tallison Teixeira vs. Arthur Lopes
• Welterweight: Benjamin Bennett vs. Joey Hart
• Middleweight: Yura Naito vs. Ateba Gautier
• Lightweight: Dylan Mantello vs. Ahmad Hassanzada
