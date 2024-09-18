Ex-UFC Star Finds New Fighting Home after Failed DWCS Proposal
Kevin Lee is moving on from the UFC, at least, for now.
A big announcement is in store for the former title challenger, who's been gearing up for his MMA return ever since he retired and then un-retired following a loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov in July of last year.
We didn't know it at the time but Lee's second stint in the UFC would end there, with the 32-year-old confirming he was a free agent on the Anik & Florian Podcast a week ago.
Lee's Pitch To Fight On Contender Series
Details are scarce as to what happened, if anything at all, between Lee and the UFC to go their separate ways, but Lee did say he'd be willing to compete on Dana White's Contender Series - where prospects fight for UFC contracts - to show he can still compete at a high level despite the injuries and losses he has endured in recent years.
Ex-Title Challenger Eyes UFC Return with Contender Series Fight
But, the UFC matchmakers apparently weren't having it, as Lee revealed Sean Shelby declined his proposition. No matter, "The Motown Phenom" now has another banner to fight under, signing with a new promotion on Tuesday.
Ex-UFC Star Slated For Bareknuckle MMA Debut This Fall
According to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, the gloves are staying off for the once-retired fighter as Lee has inked a deal with Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC, where he'll be fighting Bareknuckle MMA on Nov. 15, opponent TBD.
"I’m fighting Bareknuckle MMA November 15th," Lee confirmed on 'X' on Tuesday.
No fights have been announced so far for Gamebred's Bareknuckle MMA, but UFC star-turned-promoter Masvidal recently told Kevin Iole that this upcoming card on Nov. 15 will feature 14-15 UFC veterans, one just now confirmed to be Lee.
Who Will Kevin Lee Fight Against?
Given how big of a name Kevin Lee was several years ago, headlining events and fighting for a title, there's only a handful of former UFC fighters that would make financial sense for Lee's return fight.
It might not be the biggest elephant in the room but former UFC Lightweight Champion (and current free agent) Eddie Alvarez has alluded to an MMA comeback himself, citing on 'The MMA Hour' a few months ago that he'd like to fight again in November and is open to offers from promotions.
Alvarez, 40, has fought bare-knuckle twice before, brawling with fellow ex-UFC stars Chad Mendes and Mike Perry in BKFC, losing the latter match last December.
A long shot? Maybe, however, a potential fight between Lee and Alvarez has been talked about for years - most notably in 2018, when the two were nearby in the UFC lightweight rankings.
It didn't happen then, but who knows? Lee vs. Alvarez in bareknuckle MMA wouldn't be the craziest thing to happen in this wacky world of combat sports.
Merab Dvalishvili Explains Odd "Kisses" in Sean O'Malley Fight
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Rankings: Sean O’Malley Plummets, New Champs Scale P4P List
• Bellator Title Rematch Added to Ngannou vs. Ferreira PFL Event
• Merab Dvalishvili Explains Odd "Kisses" in Sean O'Malley Fight
• Jon Jones Retiring after Stipe Miocic is Disservice to Tom Aspinall
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.